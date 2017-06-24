Aarambh 24 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Devasena and Varundev attack each other at first sight

The episode starts with an introduction of the era, Aryans and Dravidians. The Aryan guru preaches and guides the clan to find a new land and a new life for everyone. Varundev is discussing how to reach the Sapt-sindhu and settle over there. His friends say that the place is dominated by Dravidians and it won’t be easy. Varundev’s father overhears his confidence and gives him a silver chain that was given for him during his birth. Meanwhile, the leader, is picking men to lead the march. Varundev’s father tells him how proud he is of his son when a few Aryans make fun of them.

The Aryans are shown battling the coldest mountain weather and waiting for the storm to pass. Just as they are about to leave, Varundev sense the presence of cannibals around. They decide to fight the cannibals before sunrise since they can't fight after sunrise, as per rules. They fight the cannibals but one of them stabs the leader on the back. But they manage to get rid of all the cannibals before sunrise. The leader thanks Varundev for saving their lives. They decide to take a shortcut to reach the Sapt-sindhu. The leader tells Varundev a story of his childhood.

They reach closer to their destination when the leader gives Varundev the responsibility to take over the Dravidians and establish the Aryans beyond the Sapt-sindhu. He appoints Varundev as a successor before he dies. Cut to the introduction of the Dravidians. A woman is walking towards the throne and is about to sit on it when she hears a voice that asks her not to. She gets frustrated. Flashback to when Devasena’s mother and her sister dies. Though Dayalini wants to take over the throne she is stopped since Devasena will take over when she grows up.

Dayalini confesses how much she tried to kill Devasena but in vain. The woman she is speaking to asks her to consult Hahuma but Dayalini refuses saying that Hahuma loves Devasena. The woman argues saying that Hahuma is only concerned about the welfare of Dravidians which is why they must somehow make her believe that Devasena is not right for the throne. Thangam gives Dayalini an idea and she is instantly impressed by it. Dayalini rushes to meet Hahuma to implement the plan.

Dayalini puts a question in front of Hahuma and says that Devasena is too irresponsible to become a queen. She talks about what a troublemaker Devasena is. Enter Devasena, who jumps off a cliff into the deep water despite her maids asking her not to go ahead with it. Just then, she spots a crocodile on the land and pelts a stone at it. The angry crocodile gets into the water to attack her back. She escapes the crocodile attack. Hahuma indirectly taunts Dayalini, who is hell bent on proving that Devasena is a wreck.

Devasena is shown as a down to earth and able princess. Hahuma says that Devasena will be a really good queen and asks Dayalini to let her be. Just then, Dayalini asks,’What if she crosses the Sapt-sindhu?’ Hearing her question, everyone lose their cool. Devasena is riding her elephant looking for something as Dayalini scares Hahuma by saying that Devasena always talks about crossing the seven seas. Meanwhile, Devasena is doing exactly what Hahuma is scared of. Hahuma predicts that their greatest enemy will come from beyond the seven seas.

Devasena sees Varundev and they give each other enemy vibes instantly. They march towards each other to attack each other. They attack each other and the episode ends.