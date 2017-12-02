Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble looked like million bucks in their fairy tale white wedding – view pics

Actress Aashka Goradia got married yesterday in a white wedding ceremony to Brent Goble! Since Aashka is a Gujarati and husband Brent an American it was India meets America wedding. The actress was seen looking beautiful in her mother-in-law’s gown which was revamped by designer duo Riddhi and Siddhi Mapxencars! Donning jewelry from ORRA, and her hair with the curls framing her face, Aashka looked stunning! Brent sported a blue suit as he waited for Aashka at the altar where they exchanged vows personally written for each other and officially became husband and wife!(Also Read: Inside pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s Christian wedding was an elegant affair, pictures shared by Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra are proof)
The bridesmaids and the groomsmen danced to the altar on Marry you by Bruno Mars. Aashka’s friends from the industry Mouni Roy, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Sumit Kaul, Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay, Jai Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Adaa Khan joined in to bring in the special day! The white wedding will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet on the 2nd and a traditional Indian wedding on the 3rd December post which the newly Weds plan to break all stereotypes and go on a family moon!