Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble looked like million bucks in their fairy tale white wedding – view pics

Actress Aashka Goradia got married yesterday in a white wedding ceremony to Brent Goble! Since Aashka is a Gujarati and husband Brent an American it was India meets America wedding. The actress was seen looking beautiful in her mother-in-law’s gown which was revamped by designer duo Riddhi and Siddhi Mapxencars! Donning jewelry from ORRA, and her hair with the curls framing her face, Aashka looked stunning! Brent sported a blue suit as he waited for Aashka at the altar where they exchanged vows personally written for each other and officially became husband and wife!(Also Read: Inside pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s Christian wedding was an elegant affair, pictures shared by Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra are proof)