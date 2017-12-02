Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble step out in royal blue for their sangeet ceremony – watch videos

The sangeet function of Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble has begun. They have married as per Christian norms last night in Ahmedabad. It was one helluva affair with the couple walking down to the aisle to songs like Bruno Mars’ Marry You and Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years. Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan were the bridesmaids. Karanvir Bohra with his family, Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanushali were also there at the wedding. The sangeet is an Indian affair. A huge stage has been set with traditional Gujarati dancers performing garba. Aashka and Brent reached the venue early and took to the stage. Check out these videos…

#brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #breshkaweds #firangibaraat #indiameetsamerica @aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble #sangeet A post shared by Vijay jain (@vijayjain_vj) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Actress Aashka Goradia’s sangeet outfit has been designed by Archana Kochhar. She revealed, ” When I heard Aashka and Brent’s wonderful love story, I wanted to design something for them which is symbolic of their story! Hence, when we were discussing colors, we felt that blue is the most apt color for Aashka‘s outfit!” Aashka further said, “Brent’s blue eyes were the first thing I had noticed when we had crossed paths in Vegas for the first time! And till date his eyes speak to me, like no one else’s. After Brent moved to India, blue became symbolic in our lives as Brent started blogging with the name ‘Peace of Blue’. And recently, when we chose our wedding card, we decided to go with Blue with ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ written on it, matching my tattoo which is also blue. Shiva as well as Krishna are depicted in blue skin and hence for us the color blue signifies peace, power and beauty all together!”