Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble to get married not once but twice in December

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are doing to tie the knot in December and we’re really looking forward to it. But there are a lot exciting details about their wedding that will make fans damn happy. A source told TOI, “Aashka and Brent have decided to not only have a traditional Indian wedding but the duo will also be having a White wedding. The functions will begin with the white wedding, after which the next day there will be a mehendi ceremony and then sangeet and then the following day there will be a traditional Indian wedding.”

Aashka also told the portal, “The preparations are on in full swing as the venue, catering, travel etc are all being planned and worked upon by our families. Brent and I haven’t started our shopping yet but we will begin in October as the two of us were busy in renovating the home we will be living in post marriage. In fact not only outfits for us but the outfits for both of our families also need to be made. I feel blessed as we are getting the best of both worlds and cultures as our wedding will have traditions from both the East and the West!” (ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia proposing to Brent Goble by going down on her knees is what LOVE is all about!)

Isn’t that amazing? The wedding festivities will begin from 1st December 2017 and will go on for three days. It’s definitely going to be a magical wedding and a perfect way to end the year, don’t you think? We still can’t get over how Aashka proposed to Brent at the engagement. Check it out!

