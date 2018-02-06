Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s PDA against a snowy backdrop is too cute to miss

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s royal wedding was like a fairytale. From their Hindu wedding to Aashka walking down the aisle – everything was picture perfect and was evidence enough of the love that they have for each other. They constantly give us relationship goals with their sweet gestures and pictures. The two are currently holidaying in Himachal Pradesh and their latest pic will make you gush over their romantic moments.

Brent took to Instagram to share a picture of him kissing Aashka against a pristine white background of snow. Apparently, this was the first time that she saw it snow in India. Brent wrote, “It was our final night at @club_mahindra. Just after a boisterous dance performance by the Club Mahindra staff, we rushed outside to witness the delicate snowfall. @aashkagoradia glowed like a child at the sight. It was her first Indian snowfall. She wore a smile that filled my heart. Under the Indian snowfall, #kissmethere @kissmetherediary @cheeseandcrackers2018 #himachalpradesh #india #snow#himalayas #manali #moments #travel @alexpeteralex Thank you for this picture!” Isn’t the picture adorable? (Also Read: Aashka Goradia posted her first picture as Mrs. Brent Goble at Taj Mahal and it’s damn romantic; view pic)

Aashka and Brent met each other in the US and love blossomed. Brent is a former weapon instructor based out of Las Vegas. Aashka and Brent tied the knot last year on December 3. The couple first got a Christian wedding and then tied the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony. Television celebrities too attended the wedding and it was a grand affair.

