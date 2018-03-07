Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble’s Andaman diaries will make you long for the sun and surf – view pics!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have really itchy feet. The couple explored the sand dunes and history of Rajasthan just after their December wedding. Post that, they headed off to Himachal Pradesh to discover the ancient heritage of the Kangra Valley. From treks to adventure sports and posing in the backdrop of a centuries old temple, the couple were lost in the majestic splendour of the land. That is not all. Aashka and Brent are in the Andamans reveling in the cyan waters and natural beauty of the secluded islands. From jungle walks to scuba diving into the exquisite coral reef, this beach vacation is one that gives travel goals. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble share a kiss in Manali and their video is just too cute!)

The two spent a lot of time in Neil Island. The place is known for its fishing villages, coral reefs and stunning beaches named after the Ramayan. Bharatpur, Laxmanpur, Sitapur are some of the lovely beaches. The couple also spent time in Havelock Island, one of the best diving spots in Asia. Check out these pictures…

It is nice to see them explore the undiscovered facts of Incredible India. Travelling is something for the soul and the both seem to be perfect partners. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…