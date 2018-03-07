Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble’s Andaman diaries will make you long for the sun and surf – view pics!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have really itchy feet. The couple explored the sand dunes and history of Rajasthan just after their December wedding. Post that, they headed off to Himachal Pradesh to discover the ancient heritage of the Kangra Valley. From treks to adventure sports and posing in the backdrop of a centuries old temple, the couple were lost in the majestic splendour of the land. That is not all. Aashka and Brent are in the Andamans reveling in the cyan waters and natural beauty of the secluded islands. From jungle walks to scuba diving into the exquisite coral reef, this beach vacation is one that gives travel goals. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble share a kiss in Manali and their video is just too cute!)
The two spent a lot of time in Neil Island. The place is known for its fishing villages, coral reefs and stunning beaches named after the Ramayan. Bharatpur, Laxmanpur, Sitapur are some of the lovely beaches. The couple also spent time in Havelock Island, one of the best diving spots in Asia. Check out these pictures…
Magical Mystical Magnificent 😍 #havelock #island #andaman #andamansea #travel #travelmakesyouricher #travelers @ibrentgoble #thankyou #iloveyou Radhanagar Beach 🏖 in Havelock Island is one of the most beautiful beach in the world. If you happen to go there.. you don’t want to miss this magical forest behind the beach. Walk as long as you can, walk till you find no one.. that would not be more than a couple of steps, it is totally spectacular out there. Go there, unwind and research, inside and outside. #radhanagar #beach #forest #mystical #magical #magnificent
Neil Island 🌊 🌴 touches my soul like no other. On the other side of my fear was an enchanting stillness and childlike enjoyment. I released all my fears into the current and became one with the gentle lapse of the tide. #onelove #travel #andamans #neilisland #bharatpurbeach #float #sea #ocean #andamansea #andamanislands #tealwaters #letitgo #befree Video @ibrentgoble @kissmetherediary
Lost and Found, Time and Again ❤️ #DREAM #andamans #travel #neilisland #lostandfound #timeandagain #andamanandnicobarislands #andamansea Lost in your dream….we are silently sleeping 🎶 Tell me about a place you dream time and again. @kissmetherediary Video @ibrentgoble Outfit @kairesortwear
Silver Sand Beach Resort blessed our stay on Neil Island. Tremendous hospitality, great quality, declicious food, and superb activity guiding. We will make this a yearly visit. ❤️🏝 #Andamans #nicobar #island #india #neilisland #portblair #hotel #beach #beachstay #bayofbengal #vacation #holiday #beachholiday #travel #blog #kissmetherediary @kissmetherediary @aashkagoradia
Absolutely breathtaking experience (pun intended). The masters at Scubalov.in go above and beyond to ensure the best adventure underwater. It had been over ten years since I last dove and they handled my absence of years with the utmost professionalism and patience. I saw sea turtles, puffer fish, sea snakes, parrot fish and loads of beautiful and intricate coral. If you’re going to Andaman Islands to scuba dive make sure you plan your dive with Scubalov.in! Dharmesh, Vaishnavi, Akshay, Ashley, and Prashant are your go-to folks for an epic adventure. #andamanislands #nicobar #neilisland #scuba #diving #padi #ssi #underwater #gopro #travel #travelblog #diary #oceanlife #adventure #epic #coral #marinelife @kissmetherediary
It is nice to see them explore the undiscovered facts of Incredible India. Travelling is something for the soul and the both seem to be perfect partners.