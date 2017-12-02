Aashka Goradia cuts a pretty picture in her mehendi outfit – view pic

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble married each other yesterday in a Christian wedding that was attended by quite a few TV celebrities. Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar and Abigail Pandey played bridesmaids to Aashka along with some of her other friends. Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan, Sana Khan were some of the others who were there at the do. They all took to their respective social media accounts to share the pictures of the wedding, and from what we saw, it was an elegant affair. Even Aashka shared some videos on her Facebook account. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri played when Aashka walked down the aisle. And she found it difficult to control her tears as the priest pronounced them as man and wife.

Well, the celebrations haven't come to an end, as Aashka and Brent will marry each other once again tomorrow, this time according to Hindu traditions. But not without the mehendi and sangeet ceremony, that will take place today. And Aashka seems to be all set for the function today as a picture of her in her mehendi outfit has made its way to social media.

Love has a way of finding itself. Who would have thought that a TV actress and a former weapon instructor in Las Vegas will fall in love and ultimately marry each other. Yep! For those of you who thought that Brent has a connection with Aashka’s profession, you are wrong. Aashka and Brent took part in Nach Baliye 8 and their won a lot of hearts with their chemistry on the show.