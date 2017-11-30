Aashka Goradia gets a customised mangalsutra to match her tattoo!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are completely engrossed with wedding prep. After giving us a glimpse of her Rimple and Harpreet Narula wedding lehenga, Aashka is ready with her unique mangalsutra. She always wanted something symbolic for her mangalsutra design. Aashka is keen to wear it since she considers it a beautiful symbol of marriage, reflecting traditions. The unconventional couple finally found their desired piece, thanks to a jewellery brand that suggested a customised mangalsutra for the TV actress.

We’ve got our hands on an image of the actress’s mangalsutra and it’s beautiful! The customised mangalsutra has ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ written on it, which not only happens to be Aashka’s tattoo but is also a part of their wedding card! A source close to Aashka told us, “Aashka was shopping for her mangalsutra and wanted something which is symbolic. She really wants to be able to wear her mangalsutra as she finds it to be a beautiful symbol of marriage and our traditions. Hence when ORRA suggested that they could customise it to look like her tattoo, she was thrilled! Satyam Shivam Sundaram means truth is God and God is beautiful and hence Aashka wanted something which would symbolise the marriage!” Also Read: Mouni Roy wishes Naagin 2 co-star Aashka Goradia in the sweetest manner

We can only appreciate Aashka’s love for the culture and tradition. Moreover, the way she has paid attention to the small details, deserves an applause.

Aashka Goradia and her would-be husband, Brent Goble, are all set to tie the knot on December 3, 2017. Aashka’s marriage coincides with her bestie Bharti Singh’s wedding. Guess this December will be the wedding season of the year, with so many celebrity marriages happening in a month’s time. Like you, we are also looking forward to getting all the exclusive deets from their weddings.