Aashka Goradia is a vision in white in her Christian wedding ceremony – view pic!

Today, Aashka Goradia is having her Christian wedding. The lady’s in-laws arrived last night to a royal welcome in the city. We just saw the snap of Aashka where she is dressed as a Christian bride. Her white wedding is happening tonight. Aashka is wearing her mom-in-law Renee’s bridal gown for this function. She is sporting dark lips and a wispy hairdo for this function. Brent’s brother Brandon is the officiant for the wedding. He has a degree in theology and has been a constant support for the couple. Her in-laws are very excited about the marriage and Brent has promised that they will rock the dance floor. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia gives a royal welcome to Brent Goble’s family at Mumbai airport; watch video!)

The traditional Gujarati wedding is happening in Ahmedabad. Aashka’s home has been renovated for the same. The couple will have three to four functions in the city. Some of her friends like Kavita Kaushik, Mouni Roy, Abigail Pande are expected to fly down for the marriage. In fact, Abigail and Mouni are the bridesmaids for the function. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Brent said his parents liked Aashka immensely. They are family-oriented as people, love to travel and like to work for the underprivileged. His family is one of doctors..

The couple met in Las Vegas in 2015 and instantly became friends. Brent is very much into Indian culture, especially spirituality. He has said that his parents have supported his relationship a lot as they feel she complements him very well. The two also took part in Nach Baliye 8 where Brent impressed everyone with his moves. Aashka is quite fashion conscious and a pro at makeup. We are really excited to see what will be her look for the D-Day. As we know, she is donning a lehenga by designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula for the saat pheras. They are the same designers for Padmavati. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….