Aashka Goradia looks absolutely stunning as a bride – view pic!

The gorgeous Aashka has stepped out for her Jaaimala. The TV actress is looking so beautiful in the pink lehenga designed by Padmavati designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The outfit is pink and gold. What we are loving are the fringed choli and dupatta with intricate gold work. Aashka has kept her makeup subtle using a bit of bronzer, lots of eyeliner and glossy lips. Kundan earrings, a maatha patti and an elaborate necklace have finished her look. Aashka is radiating happiness and we can see the spark in her eyes. Brent made his entry sometime back on horseback in a white kurta.

She is totally dazzling. Brent is wearing a white – gold sherwani with churidaar. His nephews are also in Indian wear. Yellow kurtas with pink churidaars. The outfits for his family have been made by Riddhi and Siddhi Mahesh. Aashka’s mom-in-law Renee told in the video that she was an absolutely delightful girl and that she had won them over with her warmth and love. Brent comes from a family of doctors and has a good business. They are from Colorado in the US. His brother, Brandon was the officiant at their white wedding held at Gulmohur Greens Golf and Country Club, Ahmedabad.

My doll! 💃💕😘😍 @aashkagoradia #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #Breshweds A post shared by Siddhi Mahesh Mapxencar (@siddhimapxencars) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:04am PST

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Brent said, “She is exactly the kind of person I was looking for as a life partner. We both complement each other in many ways. Aashka has brought patience in life. She has an open mind set given her experience. But the most important thing is that we both have strong family values. My parents and family are looking forward to the same. They are all geared up to wear traditional attire. I think I will look the best in my groom’s outfit. In fact I am trying to make my family learn Garba and other Indian dance forms. We will rock the dance floor.”