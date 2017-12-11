Aashka Goradia posted her first picture as Mrs. Brent Goble at Taj Mahal and it’s damn romantic – view pic

Still not over Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s magical winter wedding? Well, their first picture as a married couple will make you leave all your work and start day dreaming. The couple are posing at the Taj Mahal in an absolutely classy, royal avatar. Brent is wearing a black bandhgala kurta and Aashka is wearing a red saree with gold border paired with chandbalis. And Aashka posted the picture with the sweetest caption. These two are known to be one of the most romantic couple in the industry. Their wedding was equally romantic and literally every girl’s dream.

Aashka wrote, “@ibrentgoble Strangers to acquaintances to boyfriend and girlfriend to fiancé and now to HUSBAND AND WIFE! We’ve had beautiful moments in the last one and a half year but a new chapter has just begun! As our first trip after wedding is about to end, I realise my world has only enhanced its beauty…And in this forthcoming journey of a lifetime…I am so happy and proud to now be known as Mrs. Brent Goble! #FirstPicAfterWedding #Mr&MrsGoble #aashkagoradiagoble #monumentoflove #thetajmahal”. That’s the sweetest thing a wife could write for her man we must say! We are still not completely over their beautiful wedding. (ALSO READ: Let’s see 15 candid pictures from Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s marriage!)

Check out their picture right here.

Isn’t this the sweetest? It’s one of the most romantic messages we’ve read in a long time and the place is just perfect. Taj Mahal is definitely one of the most romantic monuments and it suits the message perfectly. Aashka and Brent’s wedding was a grand affair. They got married twice in a Catholic ceremony and as per the Indian ceremonies, too. Aashka’s bridal trousseau was to die for. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.