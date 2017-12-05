Aashka Goradia thanks Jaisalmer’s Queen Harish for her fab performance at her sangeet with this awesome video

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s dreamy Ahmedabad wedding was indeed the high moment of the month. The #IndiaMeetsAmerica affair was full of wow moments courtesy the meticulous planning, the stunning bridesmaids and the wonderfully sporting groom’s family who soaked into the Indian culture. The bride was stunning in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula lehenga at her wedding while Brent looked royal in a white Pranav and Pawan Couture outfit. It was amazing about how Brent had learnt Hindi in the past couple of years. The weapons instructor and businessman is very much in love with India and drawn to the spirituality. (Also Read: First Pic !! Naagin actress Aashka Goradia looks gorgeous on her wedding day)

One of the high points of the wedding was the sangeet ceremony. Aashka looked resplendent in an Archana Kocchar lehenga. While actresses like Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan and Abigail Pande danced on chartbusters like Kala Chashma and Kajra Re, there was a spectacular performance by the famous dancer Queen Harish. The artiste is famous as the man who dresses in the garb of a woman. Her folk dances are legendary with tourists. Queen Harish put on a lovely show and got the entire Goble family dancing with her onstage. Aashka was very happy and shared this fab video with her fans.

Aashka met Brent in 2015 and they fell in love soon after. The couple got engaged last year and married this weekend. Their families are ecstatic at their union. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…