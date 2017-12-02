Aashka Goradia’s mehendi: Mouni Roy and Abigail Pande’s graceful moves add to the festivities – watch video!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s mehendi ceremony is happening right now in Ahmedabad. She is wearing a lovely outfit designed by MapxencaRS sisters, Riddhi and Siddhi for the occasion. Brent is in a light blue kurta with a white churidaar. The venue is done up beautifully in yellow and orange decked in marigold flowers. Aashka’s white wedding was last evening where she wore her mom-in-law’s wedding gown and looked absolutely stunning. Aashka is wearing floral jewellery and we can see that Mouni is the perfect bridesmaid. The Naagin actress is wearing a sea green lehenga with gold jewellery. She has left her hair open and is enjoying the festivities. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble looked like million buck in their fairy tale white wedding )

The sangeet is also happening where Aashka will don Archana Kochhar outfit. Mouni and Abigail can be seen dancing on the hit track Mehendi Hai Rachnewali from Zubeidaa. Karanvir Bohra and his family, Adaa Khann, Sana Khan are also present with Sanam Johar and Juhi Parmar. Brent’s nephews have also gone Indian for the function. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya post a heartfelt message for Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble on their wedding)

Aashka met Brent in the US in 2015. He is a weapons instructor and businessman by profession. He comes from a family of doctors. The couple’s wedding is being held in Ahmedabad, which is Aashka’s hometown. They couple took part in Nach Baliye 8 and are travel buffs. They also want to work with NGOs for social causes. The wedding is tomorrow. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…