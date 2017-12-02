Aashka Goradia’s sangeet: From Sana Khan’s act on Kaala Chashma to Mouni Roy’s solo performance – read EXCLUSIVE deets!

The stage is set for Aashka Goradia’s sangeet. Tomorrow, the TV actress is tying the knot with her American beau, Brent Goble. The couple met in 2015 and have been madly in love since then. He proposed to her in 2016 on the occasion of Christmas and they are getting hitched tomorrow. It seems Brent’s family loved Aashka within five minutes as they found her to be very family-oriented and thought she did complement Brent well. The man has also won over his desi in-law’s with his interest in India. The sangeet function is going to be a gala one. A huge stage has been set for it with DJ and all the works. (Also Read: Aashka Goradia’s mehendi: Mouni Roy and Abigail Pande’s graceful moves add to the festivities; watch video!)

Actress Sana Khan, who is there at Aashka’s wedding said, “We are having a lot of fun. The white wedding was so romantic and dreamy. I am getting ready for the sangeet. I will be sporting a legging saree outfit, which is Indo-Western. It is green and black in colour. It is a new design from the collection of Junne. I am also performing on Kala Chashma with Abigail Pande and Juhi Parmar.” It seems Mouni Roy will be giving a solo performance. Sana Khan has wowed one and all with her flawless looks at the function. She is doing her own makeup and hair. “I have been giving mini makeup tutorials to the girls. Everyone is so excited. I am glad to contribute in some way,” she said (laughs). (Also Read: Inside pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s Christian wedding was an elegant affair, pictures shared by Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra are proof)

Along with the fab weather and food, Brent’s family has also won over the guests. “They are dancing like crazy. His whole family is enjoying the big fat Indian wedding to the hilt. Tonight, we have garba also. It is so much fun,” said Sana. We can see that the countdown is getting more exciting by the hour. Tomorrow, Aashka will be an Indian bride for Brent. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…..