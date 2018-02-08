Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s new picture together proves their pairing will be an instant hit with the audience

Salman Khan created quite a stir on Twitter with his now famous tweet, ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi.’ While his fans were delighted for obvious reasons, the real intention behind the tweet was revealed later. Salman was, in fact, referring to Warina Hussain as the leading lady of Aayush Sharma’s debut film, Loveratri. Warina is a model born to Iraqi father and Afghani mother and she has previously done a few music videos and TV commercials. After the big announcement, Warina has started prepping up for her debut movie and we spotted her attending dance classes with co-star, Aayush. And now it seems like the couple has already done a photoshoot for their movie. Also Read: This sensuous video of Salman Khan’s find, Warina Hussain will make you eager for her Bollywood debut

Warina and Aayush's latest picture from their photoshoot proves that they will look great together in the movie. Twinning in blue jeans and white T-shirts, this fresh reel-life couple is making us curious to see them shine on the big screen. Warina, who's still new to the industry, is taking her own sweet time to get used to it and Aayush is definitely going out of his way to make her feel comfortable. Warina and Aayush's fresh pairing is such a delight. We are a bit bored after seeing the same old jodis time and again on the silver screen. Post signing her debut film with Salman Khan's production house SKF, the beautiful actress joins the list of other debutantes like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Banita Sandhu, who too will mark their debut in Bollywood this year.

Loveratri is a love story set in Gujarat. As per a report in Bombay Times, Aayush’s film will be helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala (former assistant of director Ali Abbas Zafar), who met Salman during the making of Sultan. Reports also suggest that Aayush is currently taking acting lessons and attending dance classes along with action workshops. Earlier, it was speculated the Mouni Roy will romance Aayush in his debut movie, but with Warina coming in the picture, things are pretty clear now.