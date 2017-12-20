Aayush Sharma is learning the art of making maanja for his debut film Loveratri – view pic

Bollywood is gearing up to welcome yet another good-looking man in the industry. 2019 will see the debut of Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, the aspiring actor has previously worked as an assistant director on movies like Tubelight. He has watched the craft of filmmaking closely and now is gearing up to be launched with a film titled Loveratri.

Backed by SKF, the announcement of the film, Loveratri, was made some time back. Aayush has already started prepping up for the role. He took to his Instagram to update his fans about the same. We have learned that he is playing the role of a Gujarati guy in his debut venture. So, to get the role right, he is on a recce in Gujarat, trying to absorb the culture. Kite flying is an integral part of the Gujarati culture, Aayush was therefore seen learning the art of preparing maanja – abrasive string, coated with powdered glass, used for flying kites – on the streets of Ahmedabad.

Aayush Sharma shared with us, “I think, Vadodara has an equivalent of [Mumbai’s] Khau Galli. We plan to head there. Abhiraj wants to take me to the popular joints, eateries and local landmarks.”

The film is all set to go on floors in February and Aayush added, “I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it’s a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there.”

Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is yet to get a female lead. Loveratri is written by Niren Bhatt who is a renowned Gujarati play writer and scriptwriter. He is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.