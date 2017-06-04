Abhay Deol all set to make his Tamil debut with Idhu Vedalam Sollum Kathai opposite Aishwarya Rajesh

“Dev D” and “Ranjhanaa” fame Abhay Deol, who is making his Tamil acting debut in upcoming fantasy thriller “Idhu Vedalam Sollum Kathai”, will also be doubling up as the film’s co-producer.”He was so impressed with the script that he decided to come on board as the co-producer. The kind of encouragement we have been getting from him is amazing. We have already started shooting with him in Hyderabad,” the film’s director Rathindran Prasad told IANS.

Prasad clarified that Abhay doesn’t play a cameo in the film. “He plays a full-length character. He plays a king called Vikramadityan, and he will be dubbing his own lines in Tamil. He will be seen in the flashback portion which has a period set-up. It’s a road action thriller laced with fantasy elements,” he said.

The film also stars Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Rajesh. Abhay shed weight for his role. “He lost about 10 kg to attain a toned look. He will be seen in a very different avatar and his king get-up will be a major highlight of the film,” he added.