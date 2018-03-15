Abhay Deol reunites with Katrina Kaif on his birthday! Is a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on the cards?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one film we can watch again and again. There is nothing that we don’t like in it. If Hrithik Roshan looked like a million bucks and asserted that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, Farhan Akhtar’s wisecracks are part of our vocabulary. Remember Bagwati? We also fell in love with the charm of Abhay Deol. His accidental engagement and a wedding he wasn’t looking forward to, mirrored the feelings of so many people. The cast had actually become friends during the shoot of the film and the friendship is still intact. Katrina Kaif wished Abhay on his birthday today with a cake and cute click! And it also made us hopeful for a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel. Is it too much to ask? (Also read: Hrithik Roshan is LOVING this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara mashup with FRIENDS theme song)

We know Hrithik has already mentioned that it isn’t happening before another 3-4 years. The actor had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I am aware of that, but not many film-makers can make such movies. So, I have to call Zoya once more, and say, ‘Please write something, and if you think I am good enough, please cast me in your film (smiles).’ I guess I will have to beg her. But I think it (the sequel) will happen maybe three to four years from now.” But the ever-so-hopeful us don’t want to dismiss it just yet. In fact, there are reports that a sequel might be a reality sooner than later. Zoya Akhtar might just give in to the demands of the public for a second film after she wraps up Gully Boy. While we feel giddy with happiness at this possibility, you check out the image right here…

