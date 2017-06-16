Abhishek Bachchan confirms he is a part of JP Dutta’s Paltan – View tweet

The Border hitmaker is returning with a war film and guess who has signed up for the ensemble cast? Okay, it’s obvious that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in because we have revealed it in the headline itself. So yes! Good news. He took to Twitter to state, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight!

I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind” Known to make one of the most successful war films, Border, Dutta told, “It’s time to tell a new story, to tell another part of history of our country and salute more real life heroes! I present PALTAN, a film and a subject very close to my heart and I’m extremely excited about it,” in a statement.

Although the National Award winning filmmaker unveiled the first look earlier this week, looks like Junior Bachchan has signed on the dotted line only now! Perhaps that’s why he pasted the same tweet that Dutta used when sharing the poster of Paltan. Nevertheless, this is going to be interesting as we will see the actor in something different from the usual slapstick comedies that he was becoming a part of. Since the film is going to have a serious backdrop, it would probably showcase a side of Abhi that we haven’t seen in a while. Arjun Rampal also confirmed that he will be a part of this film. We can’t wait to know who else has bagged roles to play in this movie.

Apart from Paltan, Abhishek has a lot of films in his kitty. After having worked on a series of ensemble cast films, it has been rumoured that the actor now wants to only sign solo hero films. For the same, he has been offered quite a lot of films too, including Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun with wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Once again, a confirmation from the actor’s side is awaited. We can’t wait to see what Abhishek and JP Dutta have in store for us. Especially with a war film that hasn’t been made in a while in Bollywood, we’re excited! How about you, BollywoodLifers? Tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates.