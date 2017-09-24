Abhishek Bachchan ditches JP Dutta’s Paltan at the last minute and we have no clue why

When JP Dutta announced his new war drama Paltan, it took Bollywood by storm, considering the number of actors it had in the cast. JP Dutta is considered an auteur in war dramas, after having made Border and LOC Kargil. Paltan was supposed to be based on the Indo-China war that happened during the ’60s (which also formed the backdrop of Salman Khan’s Tubelight). The movie was to star Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff and Luv Sinha.

However, in a surprisingly shocking state of developments, Abhishek Bachchan has walked out of the movie, leaving the project in a lurch. The biggest shocker was that this walkout happened 24 hours before the unit had to leave for Ladakh for the first schedule. No one has given any reason for why Abhishek Bachchan has to leave the project all of a sudden.

The director’s daughter Nidhi Dutta had given the official statement on Bachchan Jr’s exit, saying this, “Abhishek Bachchan is no longer part of Paltan for personal reasons best known to him. It has come as a shock to us as this happened less than 24 hours before our unit left to shoot in Ladakh. But we also believe that; especially in the movies we make, it’s the soldiers sitting up there that choose who will play them and recreate their lives on screen. Nevertheless, we wish him luck in his future endeavours. We are already in Ladakh filming with our entire cast and crew and Army personnel. We will announce the actor who is replacing Abhishek in the film soon.”

We wonder what made Abhishek back out of the movie at this last minute since he doesn’t have any major projects in hand. Also it was JP Dutta who had launched him in 2000 with Refugee (along with Kareena Kapoor), and they went on to work together in LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan remake. When Paltan was announced, Abhishek himself had enthusiastically shared the news on Twitter, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind.”

We hope someone throws light on what really made Abhishek leave the project.