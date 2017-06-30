Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic as Refugee completes 17 years; shares throwback pic with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their big screen debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, seventeen years ago. Yes, on June 30, 2000, their first film Refugee had released. AB took to Instagram and shared an image of his first ever shot for a film. He captioned the image, “#flashbackfriday this photo was taken right after I gave my first ever shot for my 1st film, Refugee. Cant believe its already been 17 years. Thank you JP saab for having faith and belief in me ( and continuing to) dont know if I’ll ever be able to thank you enough for introducing and guiding me through the world of cinema. To Bebo, Jaggu dada, @suniel.shetty, @anupampkher and the rest of the coolest and most loving cast and crew… Thank you for being the best co-stars a newcomer could ever ask for. For your patience, love, support and compassion. #17yearsofRefugee”

Later he posted another pic, this time with his co-star of Refugee and superstar of today, Kareena Kapoor Khan. He captioned it, “#flashbackfriday the last photo was of my 1st shot for Refugee, this one is from the premiere. #17yearsofRefugee #JPDutta #KareenaKapoorKhan” Also read: Did you know this Abhishek Bachchan-starrer held the record of the highest opening day upon its release?

Check out the two posts below:





Abhishek Bachchan will be seen with JP Dutta, the director of his debut film, in Paltan. Also read: After Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Gurmeet Choudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill joins JP Dutta’s Paltan

