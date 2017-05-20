Abhishek Bachchan is gushing over wife Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2017 looks and it’s utterly cute!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is setting the red carpet on fire while looking like the ice-princess from Frozen, on her first day at Cannes Film Festival 2017. The actress is at the prestigious film festival as the brand ambassador for the cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris. She just walked the red carpet wearing a Michael Cinco number inspired by the beauty of Versailles. She looked heavenly and fans all over the world are gushing over her, including her hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

The 70th edition of Festival de Cannes is unfolding in full glory. The 11-day long festival will showcase movies from all over the world, and will have global fashionistas attend the screenings. Aish has been a regular at the festival since 2002. While her husband Abhishek has accompanied her a couple of times in the past, this time he is swooning over her from a distance of 7,011 kms, like all of us. He took to Instagram and shared two pictures of his lovely wife, and professed his love for her.

Love this photo….. Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too. 😊 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

There she is. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

When Athiya Shetty tweeted a picture of Aish, and said that the former Miss World is her eternal favourite, Abhishek replied to her saying, “Mine too!”

How cute!

Aishwarya will also walk the red carpet at Cannes tomorrow. And not just that, she will also present her iconic film Devdas at the film festival as part of L’Oreal Open Air Cinema. Interestingly, it was Devdas that brought Aishwarya to Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 2002.She was accompanied by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. With Aishwary presenting Devdas once again after 15 years, life has certainly come full circle for her. We can’t wait to see her looks for tomorrow. Well, we all can manage to wait for a few more hours. We can, right?

Also, after Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor will attend Cannes Film Festival on May 21 and 22. As always we are looking forward to see the Bollywood fashionista own the red carpet with her style game. Not to forget that Amy Jackson too is gearing up to clock in another year at Cannes. She is already at French Riviera, and will hopefully walk the red carpet tomorrow.