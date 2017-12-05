Abhishek Bachchan lashes out at a troll who called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrogant, and questioned the manner in which Aaradhya was being raised

Abhishek Bachchan is a witty man. Be it his interviews or interaction with the media, he comes across as a person who is not only humorous but also extremely sarcastic. However, his comebacks are only good-natured, which makes a conversation with him oh-so-delightful. But dare you cross the line and comment on his family. He is very protective of his family and rightly so! And when the person in question is his daughter dearest, Abhishek won’t bat an eyelid before coming to her rescue. So when a troll tried to be all righteous and sermonised him on social media for depriving daughter Aaradhya of a normal life, it was all he could do before lashing out. The user @shirjahan, tweeted, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”

An enraged Abhishek let his wit do the talking. He slammed the woman with an epic reply. He wrote, “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.” Burn, right? Not only did Abhishek shut her up, he also commented on her spelling mistake, asking her to mind her own business instead of bothering with how little Aaradhya was being brought up.

The reply, however, didn’t stop the woman from continuing the conversation. If anything, it encouraged her to reply albeit she took a defensive stance this time around. She asked for some ‘normal pictures’ of Aaradhya and tweeted, “A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm.” She further went on to clarify her previous tweet and mentioned that she is a nonresident Indian and thus, is unaware of the weekend holidays. She even asked Mr. Bachchan to Google and see that in other parts of the world, kids go to school on Saturday. The user wrote, “And mister Bachchan in other parts of the world kids go to school on Saturday. Google it. That is way I asked the question.” Oh the lengths some people will go for 15 minutes of fame!

Meanwhile, Abhishek has not replied to her answers. Clearly, he has made his point and forgotten all about it, as he should. Seeing the manner in which Aaradhya has grown up, it is quite evident that she is not only being well educated, she is also a caring, and social kid, who is learning the art of multitasking from her celebrity parents and grandparents. And we sure do hope that she inherits her dad’s legendary sense of humour too so that she can shut the trolls on her own when she grows up.