Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati arrive at the grand launch of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar – view HQ pics

The launch of 2018’s one of the most happening events has just begun and we are already witnessing Bollywood biggies making their way to it, Yes! We are talking about Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar launch. The ace photographer of the industry Dabboo Ratnani, who has captured our favourite stars through his lens in the most beautiful way will display to us in the form of a calendar. The Junior Bachchan of Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan, who is also a part of the calendar photo shoot, made his presence in this huge event. Talented actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who arrived in the event looked dapper in the black jacket.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also graced the event with his presence. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who made her debut in Dabboo’s calendar looked gorgeous in her glittery one piece. Eternal beauty Rekha also arrived at the launch followed by beautiful Evelyn Sharma. Well-known producer and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta also entered the event along with Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. The launch has turned out to be a star-studded affair and we are expecting more celebs to come as the time passes by. The photo shoots of the actors look impressive and we are sure that it’ll be an instant hit among their fans and admirers. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan turns a spy, Shah Rukh Khan’s edgy and Priyanka Chopra keeps it hot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar)