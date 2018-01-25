Abhishek Bachchan praises Karan Wahi’s short film titled Have You Met You?

Karan Wahi, who is co-hosting Star Plus’ new show, India’s Next Superstars, turned a writer-director with his short film, Have You Met You? The short film was released on January 18 and garnered excellent reviews. The movie was appreciated by many and among them was Bollywood star, Abhishek Bachchan, who took to Twitter to express his feelings about the movie. Not only this, he also urged everyone to watch it. He shared the link to the movie and wrote, “My friend @karan009wahi makes this very interesting short… Do take a look -https://youtu.be/RJRR5cgxZ5s good luck Wahi!”

My friend @karan009wahi makes this very interesting short… Do take a look – https://t.co/5TtVgghCQZ good luck Wahi! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 23, 2018

Sharing his experience about the short film in an interview, Karan said, “I have been writing stories and working on ideas for a long time. I like writing and reading a lot, so I jot down ideas. Not all ideas work out, but this time, one concept got clicked. I took it to few friends, who lent me their support [to actualise it]. My friend, Gaurav (Bajaj; actor-producer) saw the potential in the story and suggested we make it into a short film.” He further added, “I had written the script and didn’t know how it would be interpreted by any director, who would have his or her vision too. My idea may or may not have looked like what I had originally written. Whether it’s a success or a failure, I wanted to take the onus of it completely. I hope many people see it.” (Also Read: Karan Wahi SLAMS rumours of him being replaced on India’s Next Superstars)

Recently, rumours were rife that makers of India’s Next Superstars were unhappy with Karan, but dismissing all reports, Karan said, “All I can say is I have no idea who has started this or who that source is. I would want you guys to figure out from that source only considering the source thinks I haven’t given dates when both India’s Next Superstars and Entertainment Ki Raat happen on different dates.”

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.