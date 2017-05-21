Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS how Aaradhya poses so well, it’s because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of course – view pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an official stunner. Everytime she takes the red carpet, she leaves us in awe of her. Yesterday, she changed into many outfits and with each one of them, she made us go WOW! But what warmed our hearts more was her date to the red carpet yesterday was her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya in red and Aaradhya in pink were simply the ones who turned more heads. But it was the actress first look and her daughters’ airport pose that made Abhishek Bachchan take to instagram. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan shares a 19-year old picture with Akshay Kumar proving that time indeed does fly)

Abhishek wrote, “#mothersanddaughters so that’s where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter.” We told you how Aaradhya was posing for the cameras at the airport when she left for Cannes with Ash. She definitely was something we talked about a lot that day about how she managed to become so effortless in front of the cameras. It even caught her Dad’s fancy. And for his wife, he chose the first outfit that she flaunted. Check out his lovely message right here…

#mothersanddaughters so that’s where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 20, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Abhishek has been putting up posts, gushing over his lovely wife.

Love this photo….. Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too. 😊 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

There she is. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Abhishek has clearly fallen in love with his beautiful wife once again after watching her at Cannes. They definitely give us relationship goals. Watching them love each other so much even after so many years of marriage makes us believe in this institution. Well, Abhishek you just convinced a person here that marriage is for the keeps.