Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal’s royal wedding was a dreamy and starry affair – view pics

It seems that the wedding season is going on full-swing among the Television celebs. Popular TV couple Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal recently tied the knot in a grand event. Here are all the pictures from the big fat wedding of Actor Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal .. Many TV stars like Rashmi Desai, Sahil Uppal, Kanwaljeet, Jiten Lalwani and Chaitanya Adib attended the wedding. The highlight of the wedding was the mannequin challenge that was done right in the middle of the wedding.

Abhishek and Akansha wore a matching wedding ensemble and complimented each other. The wedding happened this weekend in Delhi farmhouse. Abhishek and Akanshaa dated for 7 years before getting into a wedlock. They both met in the school and that’s how the love story blossomed. Abhishek has done shows like Dil Deke Dekho, Jai Santoshi Maa and Meri Bhabhi. After wedding Akansha will be moving to Delhi though initially she will be based in Delhi. (Also Read: Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding: Sunil Grover, Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani stun at the cocktail party)