Abhishek Bajaj is all set to marry girlfriend Akansha Jindal – view pics

It feels like this year is going to end with a lot of wedding bells. While Aashka Goradia and Bharti Singh are getting hitched with their partners on December 3, 2017, The Dil Deke Dekho star, Abhishek Bajaj, is tying the knot with his girlfriend of 7 years, Akanksha Jindal, today in their hometown, Delhi. Abhishek plans to get wed amongst family and near and dear ones from the industry. The duo got engaged on October 28, 2017. He never talked about his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Akansha until recently. Abhishek proposed Akansha by taking her on a fancy yacht ride near the Gateway of India. He went on his knees and with all his love asked she was ready to spend entire life with him and obviously the answer was yes!

From then on, the couple has made every moment special with each other – from their pre-marriage photoshoot till their haldi ceremony. And we hope the marriage will also be a starry one as well. The lovebirds recently tattooed their wedding dates on their fingers. Abhishek made it special on their engagement day by dancing to different songs and she was definitely awestruck. Here are some sneak peeks from the ceremonies where some celebrities like Himani Sharma and Reshma Desai made it big with their presence.

The cupid struck when they met through a friend at a party in 2010. While he kept mum throughout, in an interview with TOI, he confessed, “I was never a social person. My close friends knew that I had a girlfriend. When an actor hides his relationship, people assume that it is because he does not want his career to get affected by his personal life. But that was not my reason. Actually, I was taking my time to know Akanksha better and realised only much later that we are serious about each other. I started dating Akanksha when I was just 19. We were too young to think of marriage then; I had to focus on my career.”

So now you know how strong their bond has grown over the time! We wish them best of luck for a happy married life!