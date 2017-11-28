AbRam certainly doesn’t look happy on returning from his London vacay with daddy Shah Rukh Khan – view HQ pics

Holiday are over already even before they began! Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan were currently vacationing abroad to enjoy the winter season there before resuming the tough shooting schedules of their respective projects. While Priyanka Chopra was in Los Angeles enjoying her Thanksgiving festival, Ananya Pandey was in Paris attending Le Bal Des Debutantes and SRK was in London with his little toddler AbRam. We came across few pictures and videos of this adorable father -son duo from their UK holiday which proved they had a gala time together and returning home would be nothing less than a sad task. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan has the best companion as he travels in a train – view pic

And if you guys were under the impression that Shah Rukh Khan planned to have an extended holiday with son AbRam which will go for over a week, then you're highly mistaken as he returned to the city already. Yes, SRK was snapped at the airport with little AbRam in his arms as they returned from the UK capital. The little munchkin looked sad on returning home after his brief holiday and his gloomy face at the airport is a proof of it. Now, who really wants to come home after a holiday? That's not even a valid question to ask, right?

A sad looking AbRam patiently rested on Shah Rukh Khan’s arms as the actor made his way out from the airport terminal. The kid looked irritated with so much noise and camera flashes surrounding him and we guess it was his time to sleep.

Recently the actor posted a picture of his from a train journey in London on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan and a train seem inseparable. Be it films or real life, they always get together. The picture is enough to bring back so many happy memories of so many movies. Whether it's SRK dancing on top of a train with Malaika Arora Khan in Chaiyya Chaiyya, or the actor making his way through the steam coming from an engine in Main Hoon Na. Being a popular actor, SRK can't travel by train in India. But he got the liberty to do that as he is in a foreign country. The actor captioned the picture, "Early morning wait for a train. Coffee and a book to go with it. Holiday done!" This itself was a big hint that vacation is over for him and he'll be soon returning to India. Sigh! We now wait to see more pictures from his recent London holiday album.