AbRam is in for a movie treat after Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter chat and it’s damn cute

Shah Rukh Khan was on a roll today on Twitter. Be it about Jab Harry Met Sejal or Salman Khan’s Tubelight or Twitter memes. Not just that, he also gave us updates on what AbRam was doing and his plans with his baby after the Twitter chat. The two are all set to watch a film together and spend quality time with each other. The finsihed the chat and tweeted,” Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK” along with a picture of AbRam. Well, it was shot from above so all you can see is their head but any picture with AbRam in it is the cutest.

He even tweeted to a fan saying that AbRam is right in front of him jumping. The two are watching a dinosaur film in their house right now. You know you’re in for a witty treat when SRK is active on social media. King Khan even took a 10-minute break to put on the dinosaur movie that AbRam wanted to watch. He tweeted,” Taking 10 mins break from #AskSRK putting on A dinosaur movie for AbRam”. These two are the cutest father-son duo! (ALSO READ: Not just King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is King of Savage remarks too – 15 tweets that prove)

Check out his tweets right here.

Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/JZzhfZ8xAj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Taking 10 mins break from #AskSRK putting on A dinosaur movie for AbRam — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Jumping in front of me https://t.co/0fR51i7uCs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

And this one where he says that AbRam is as funny as he is.

We r a family of jokers…all the boys in the family. https://t.co/WDnILgJnuZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

In case, you were wondering about the significance of the capital R in AbRam’s name.

For the same reason that Rhythm is spelt like this https://t.co/cbMX7qRea6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Aren’t these two the cutest? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.