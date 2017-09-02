AbRam Khan is all grown up! Shah Rukh Khan joins his son in wishing fans Eid Mubarak – view HQ pics

Shah Rukh Khan and his cute little munchkin AbRam create fan frenzy every time they step out. You know how it’s become a ritual that every time on Eid Shah Rukh waves at his fans from his balcony holding AbRam in his hands? Well, the ritual continues this year too! On the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh and AbRam were spotted waving at their fans this evening from their house in Bandra. Much to our surprise AbRam was seen wearing a black t – shirt in stead of white… we have told you before how he is obsessed with white. Which is why he steps out wearing a white t- shirt most of the times. Nevertheless, he looked equally handsome in black too. Shah Rukh was casually dressed wearing a white tee and blue denims. The father – son duo were all smiles as they waved at fans. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan takes part in Ganpati Visarjan with AbRam, Suhana and Gauri – view pics

Check out their pictures right below.

Shah Rukh makes sure he spends enough time with his family during festivals. SRK and his parivaar recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturhti, like every year. The entire family stepped out together for visarjan.

On the work front, SRK is soon to begin work on Aanand L Rai’s dwarf movie. The film has been talked about ever since it was announced, especially because it has the superstar play a dwarf… That’s something we have never seen him do before. He had shot a schedule which included Salman Khan’s cameo in the film. That’s another thing everyone is doubly excited about. Watching SRK and Salman in the same frame has been a delight since the 90s.

Anyway, coming back to these pictures, don’t you think the father – son duo looks adorable?