AbRam Khan proves he is a chick magnet like his dad in these cute birthday pics

The Internet went crazy yesterday as Shah Rukh Khan’s tiny tot AbRam turned four. With his floppy hair, bright eyes and energy he is also a live-wire like his dad. The little munchkin’s birthday was celebrated with great pomp last night and dad Shah Rukh Khan wrote about how exhausted he felt after playing with all the kids. Seriously, if there is anything that can tire out the indefatigable Shah Rukh, it is his baby boy. The father-son duo love spending time together. We are sure SRK gave same amount of time and love to Aryan and Suhana but thanks to the social media and paparazzi culture explosion, his moments with AbRam are more documented. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what AbRam’s 4th birthday party was like with this adorable picture)

Gauri Khan had shared a picture of AbRam with Suhana from last night’s party. Now, POP diaries has put up a couple of pictures from AbRam’s birthday bash. The little fella is seen in his fave white shirt and a Spiderman suit in the next picture. We can see Dabboo Ratnani’s daughters Myrah and Kiara hugging him and writing Forever Friends. Shivaan Ratnani is also there with him in the car. The little one is already growing up to be a darling with the ladies. We have seen how Suhana’s friends adore him. And now he has following in his age group too. The two girls in co-ordinated outfits also look super cool. We guess it was a theme party loaded with toys and other cool kiddie stuff.

Karan Johar was one of the first celebs to wish AbRam on his birthday. Manisha Ratnani’s son Shivaan and daughters Myrah and Kiara were his special buddies on the day. Dad Shah Rukh Khan also thanked fans for their out pour of love for his little boy on his special day. This year, we have seen many of AbRam moments. From his walking out of the airport holding Alia Bhatt’s hand to praying with his father at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…

(Teaser Image Courtesy: POP Diarieslive/Twitter)