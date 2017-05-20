Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy to star in Spider-Man spinoff, Venom

It’s official! Sony Pictures is going ahead with their proposed plans of having Spider-Man spinoffs, starting off with Venom. And they have roped in Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant) to play the lead role in the movie. If you are a Spider-Man fan, you know that Venom is one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, though some of the comics show him more of an anti-hero. Venom is actually an alien parasie that latches on to a human host and brings out the vilest qualities in him. Several human characters have been the host to Venom, the most popular being Eddie Brock, a freelance photographer who becomes infected by the alien life form. This is the character Tom Hardy will be playing in the upcoming movie. Interestingly, the character had earlier appeared in Spider-Man 3, where he was played by That ’70s Show star Topher Grace.

Venom will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who is known for his zombie comedy, Zombieland. As per certain reports, Venom is have more of horror themes than that of a superhero movie. Tom Hardy is said to be a huge fan of superhero movies, especially of the character of Venom. He had earlier played the main antagonist, Bane, in the Christopher Nolan’s Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

The big question is whether Spider-Man will be showing up in the movie. The web-crawler is now being shared by both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, as the character has been rebooted recently in Captain America: Civil War, with a solo movie coming in July in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland is playing the new web-crawler.

“Venom” is set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.

