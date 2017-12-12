My Son Is Gay gears up for Chennai International Film Festival premiere

Lokesh Kumar’s Tamil feature film “My Son is Gay” continues to rock the film festival circuit and is currently gearing up for the premiere in Chennai International Film Festival on December 15th. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts.

For starters, My Son Is Gay is a rare Tamil film which is centred around a protagonist being gay and not taking any particular stand or being dismissive as such. Funded by a small group of like-minded investors, the film is attracting a lot of attention and for the right reasons in the festival circuit right now.

After making its International Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August this year, the film has recently completed another successful screening, this time at the prestigious New Fest; The NYC LGBT Film Festival in New York. The audience response following the screenings at both these festivals has been extremely encouraging, drawing good reviews and comments from an international cross-section of people. “I am delighted by the response that the film has received following the screenings in Melbourne and New York, this reinforces the confidence that I have always had in the movie as well. It is also an encouragement to the entire team that has stood with me and the film right from the start” says Lokesh Kumar.

Anupama Kumar, Jayaprakash, Kishore Kumar, Sriranjani, Abhishek Joseph George form the lead cast. The film is all set to continue its successful film festival run over the next several months, before finally gearing up for its theatrical release in India towards the summer of 2018.

(Text by Surendhar MK)