Actor-politician Napoleon makes Hollywood debut with Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge

Napoleon debuts in this movie as an actor to the international audience. He plays the role of a curator in a museum. This film is being directed by Emmy nominated Director Sam Logan Khaleghi. The movie stars Jesi Jensen, Bobby Laenen, John C. Forman, Grover McCants and martial arts hall of fame inductee Jesse Dean as the Nain Rouge. Nathan Mathers, the younger brother of the biggest-selling hip-hop artist of all time Eminem, makes his feature film debut as Detective Liam. Besides, playback singer and music composer, Devan Ekambaran marks his debut as well.

Popular cinematographer Istvan Lettang has spent years behind the camera as director of photography filming commercials for the world’s most iconic companies including Audi and Forbes. Equipped with the same camera package used on Hollywood Blockbusters such as Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise – Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge’s technical imagery is second to none,” read a statement.

In Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge, actor Jesi Jensen leads the cast as Officer Finnick. Slated for a 2018 release Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge follows Police Officer Billie Jean Finnick (Jesi Jensen) as she returns from military duty overseas to her hometown of Lake Orion located just outside of Detroit, Michigan. Officer Finnick’s return is anything but a warm homecoming when a series of murders and unexplainable events begin to plague what is ordinarily a quiet town. With the city in disarray, Officer Finnick begins an investigation that leads her down a path yielding more questions than answers and a budding romance with her deceased best friends brother Ellis (Bobby Laenen). As the investigation unfolds, evidence of the supernatural mount up with all signs pointing to the return of the Nain Rouge!

