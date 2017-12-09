Actor Vishal writes an open letter to the people of Tamil Nadu

Actor Vishal, who made the sudden decision to jump into politics by standing in the by-poll election to the assembly constituency of RK Nagar, had a bitter experience over the past few days. His candidature was rejected based on the grounds that two of proposers had forged their signature. The returning officer cancelled Vishal’s nomination paper although he put up a great fight. Now, Vishal has written an open letter to the people of Tamil Nadu explaining his stand and also assuring that he will surely return to politics soon.

“I am obliged to inform the People of Tamil Nadu that I decided to Contest in R.K.Nagar By-Election on my own and without the influence of any Political Party or any individual whatsoever, but only with pure intentions to Serve the People from the bottom of my heart. The rejection of my nomination paper was totally unethical & unjustified and the events that followed are there for all the People of Tamil Nadu to see and understand that democracy has been buried to the ground,” said Vishal in his letter. (ALSO READ: Suriya’s golden tweet of 2017, Vishal’s nomination for RK Nagar Bypoll rejected – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week)

“In this hour, there are much more significant issues like Kanyakumari Fishermen issue for us to support and concentrate on than me contesting in the By-Election. I request the State Government to give Top Priority in this regard to find the Missing Fishermen. Let us all join together to lend a helping hand to search and bring back the lost Kanyakumari Fishermen to their families and loved ones,” he added.

On a concluding note, he wrote, “I thank all the good-hearted people in RK Nagar, across Tamilnadu and across India including the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders, my fans, friends, family and all well-wishers who supported me and stood by me. I will continue to serve the people and fight for democracy and will return to politics in full swing.”

Vishal will soon return to resume the shooting of director PS Mithran’s Irumbu Thirai, which is slated for Pongal 2018 release. He is paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film, which has Action King Arjun playing the role of a baddie. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Text by Surendhar MK