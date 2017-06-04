Adah Sharma takes us through her collection of handmade purses – watch video

Adah Sharma managed to impress with her action avatar in Commando 2 and has been taken on board for the third franchise of the film. The actress is a dance enthusiast and has one more hobby, i.e. making bags. Adah, who is a vegetarian does not like to use leather. The girl likes to make purses and bags. Adah buys canvas and gets them stitched by a tailor. Later on, she uses fabric colours to paint them. Drawing and painting are Adah’s favourite hobbies. The lady is fond of quirky patterns in bold colours. She also paints on shoes.

The actress told Bollywood Life, “It is not so elaborate as it looks. I prefer fabric colours to oil paints as they are not so messy. It takes time to wipe off oil if you get smudged. I like to draw insects as I feel they have a lot of character. If you see closeup photos of insects, you’ll understand what I am talking about. My favourite is the Edward Scissorhands Purse because I am a huge Johnny Depp fan. He is the perfect quirky lover.” It is not only bags, Adah also likes to paint shoes. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Evelyn Sharma and Dia Mirza nail the red carpet look at the Lonely Planet Magazine India Awards 2017)

Painting for her is an expression of her individuality. “I love colours and quirk. The classic black is not for me,” she states. Besides, Adah loves to dance and has trained in belly dancing. She likes to mimic people and film dialogues as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…