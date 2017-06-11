Adam West exemplified heroism, says Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck in a tribute to late actor Adam West said he exemplified “heroism”. West, who played the title role in the 1960s classic TV series “Batman”, passed away on Friday here after battling leukemia. He was 88. Affleck, who played Batman in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”, paid a tribute to West on Twitter.

“Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done. Adam West,” he tweeted. West’s “Batman” co-stars Burt Ward and Julie Newmar also expressed their grief over his demise.

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend,” Ward said.

Newmar, who played Catwoman in “Batman” for two seasons, said: “Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity.”