Adele forced to cancel the final two shows of her tour after damaging her vocal cords

Singer Adele has announced that she has been forced to cancel the final two shows of her tour after damaging her vocal cords.

“On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” Adele posted on Facebook on Friday, reports variety.com.

This comes after Adele performed for two consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium (June 28-29). She was supposed to perform at the London venue on Saturday and Sunday. Also read: Adele: I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy

The Wembley dates mark the end of a world tour that has hit multiple continents, including North America (where a 2016 show in Phoenix was postponed due to illness), Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In total, Adele has performed 121 shows on this run.

If the Saturday and Sunday Wembley dates are not rescheduled, refunds will be offered, the singer stated.