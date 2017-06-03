Aditi Rao Hydari escapes a near fatal fire accident on the sets of Bhoomi

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari escaped unhurt when fire broke out on the set of Sanjay Dutt‘s comeback film, “Bhoomi“. Aditi was shooting a wedding song when the blaze erupted. The incident happened late on Thursday evening in Mumbai’s RK studio and the shooting had to be stopped for three to four hours after which they called it a day.

The crew of ‘Bhoomi’ especially Producers Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Director Omung Kumar wanted to make sure all precautions are in place which is why the shoot was delayed for an hour and then because of this accident the shooting had to be cancelled for the day.

Aditi told India Today, “We were shooting for the song with Ganesh (Acharya) master when a short circuit caused a fire. There were about 300 people on set, including the dancers, cast and crew. Thankfully we were escorted out safely. We have a deadline to finish the song so everyone was just glad the fire was controlled in time. Work resumed on Friday.”

A massive set has been put up at the RK Studio, where more than 300 dancers are part of the wedding song. The song features Aditi and Sidhant Gupta. It is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The lyrics have been written by Anvita Dutt Guptan and music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. “Bhoomi” is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father (Dutt) and daughter (Aditi). Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, “Bhoomi” releases worldwide on September 22.