Aditi Rao Hydari gets the best compliment for her role in Padmaavat from Rekha – find out what

Aditi Rao Hydari stars as the beautiful and courageous Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. When the movie was being promoted, Aditi’s character was kept under wraps. Little did we know then that she would be one of the characters that we will take home in our hearts. The palpable melancholy in Aditi’s eyes on screen pierces through your soul and you want to know the rest of the story of Mehrunisa. Aditi, too, like other actors in the film, is garnering praises for her part. We caught up with the actress for a quick chat and asked about the best compliment that she had received for the role. And when the reply to any such question is Rekha, you know that words won’t do justice to the feeling. Which is probably why Aditi refused to divulge the details of their conversation.

"Rekha Ji called me. She said…I am not going to tell what she said," she chuckled, "But she basically said that, 'Mai dil se dua karti hun tumh are liye.' Who you are on the inside matches with who you are on the outside.' I am not going to say the exact words she used. That compliment means the world to me. And she said, 'You are who you are because of your parents.' I think that was the most amazing compliment that I got," Aditi told us. Truly a compliment from Rekha means the world to an actor.

Aditi further added, "The fact that so many people have said that my heart is with Mehrunisa – that for me is the biggest compliment. When people take you home in their heart, that is a huge compliment."

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles along with Ranveer. Aditi plays Ranveer’s wife, Mehrunisa, in the film, and betrays him for good.