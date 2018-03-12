Singer Aditya Narayan detained by Versova Police after his car hit a rickshaw, injuring two

Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer, Udit Narayan has been detained by Versova Police in an accident case. According to News 18, his car hit a rickshaw injuring a passenger and the driver. He has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been taken for a medical examination. The incident took place near Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri. More details are awaited on this matter.

This is not the first time that Aditya has grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, the TV anchor, singer and actor was caught on camera threatening an airline employee during an argument over the fees for excess baggage. The episode took place in Raipur. In the video, which had gone viral back then, Aditya was heard telling the airline staffer, “Teri chaddi nahin utari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahin (If I don’t unclothe you, my name is not Aditya Narayan).” However, the airline officials didn’t budge and ensured Aditya paid the fee, which amounted to Rs 12,900. He was given the boarding pass only after he apologised. “Aditya Narayan apologised to the ground staff and thereafter was given the boarding pass. We cannot compromise the dignity of our staff or passengers,” a spokesperson of the airline company said in a statement. ALSO READ: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2017 host Aditya Narayan MISBEHAVES with airport staff – read details here

Talking about the incident, Aditya later said, “I kept quiet for all this while as I did not want to prod this matter further. It was an argument between two individuals and I never shied away from accepting that I was one of them. Unluckily for me, only I was given the spotlight in the 30 seconds footage that was doing rounds in the media. I think there are few people, who want to only look at other’s flaws, and they did it very well. Thanks to them the matter got escalated but trust me it wasn’t such a major issue. I apologized to the one I had to and they did so in return and the matter pretty much should have ended there. Anyone can have arguments and it was distasteful to use only my part of the quarrel against me and my family.”

He was angry that his parents were dragged into the controversy. “The only thing that really made me angry was that my parents were also dragged into it. I am a grownup man and I take responsibility for my actions and here they were calling my father to apologise unnecessarily. Also, there were photographers hiding below my parents’ house and stalking them. It was really upsetting for me.”

