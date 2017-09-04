Aditya Pancholi to take legal action against Kangana Ranaut – read EXCLUSIVE statement

Kangana Ranaut has been on a rant. The actress has been doling out interviews after interview for her upcoming film Simran‘s promotions, but her chat has been anything about the film. The actress recently in an interview took on everyone from Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar and even included journos in her personal fight. The actress even revisited her not so pleasant past with senior actor Aditya Pancholi. Of course, while not many have opened up or reacted to Kangana’s fiery statements Pancholi senior is ready to take on his ex-lover. When BollywoodLife reporter Manisha Mandal got in touch with Aditya he seemed furious and even went on to say, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

That’s not all Aditya even confirmed that he’s planning to sue Kangana and said, “I am going to take a legal action against her. She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her. I don’t know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies. She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action against her.”

It’s not as if Pancholi is new to controversies, the actor however revealed that he is deeply affected by all this, “I am just hurt, and in all this controversy. I am so worried about her, she is such a good actress. God has given her so much, she should be grateful about it. She should be now more humble and nice to everyone. According to her, the entire world is villain and only she is nice.”

