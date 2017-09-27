Aditya Roy Kapur to REPLACE Sidharth Malhotra in Salman Khan’s Race 3?

We revealed to you that Sidharth Malhotra has rejected Salman Khan‘s Race 3 earlier in the day. The actor had dates, but he felt that the script was not good enough. With that, the makers are now left without a star to face off against Salman Khan in the movie. However, looks like they have found their antagonist before the day ended! According to a report in DNA After Hrs, Aditya Roy Kapur might join the cast of Race 3.

In fact, reliable sources revealed to the daily that the producer – Ramesh Taurani is in “advance talks” with Aditya Roy Kapur. The star has the dates as he has not signed any film yet. And with the film going on floor next month, he can easily get ready for the movie. As a source close to the development told DNA After Hrs, “The makers feel that Aditya is right for this role because he has never attempted anything like this before. And Aditya has the dates. So it’s a win-win situation for them.” He just has to sign the dotted line now. What do you have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shocking! Sidharth Malhotra has REJECTED Salman Khan’s Race 3 and we know why…)

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah amongst others. The film will be shot across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Europe. From what we hear, the makers want to take the franchise to a whole new level and hence, they are going to go all out and shoot some insane action sequences. With the film set to release during Eid 2018, we are super excited about this one. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Race 3 right here…