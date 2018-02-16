After 24 years, THIS show is all set to return to the television – read details

It seems like it is a season of comebacks for the television shows. While Balaji’s head honcho Ekta Kapoor hinted at Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot, we are giving you another grand news of the return of a comedy show after a period of 24 years. Shrimaan Shrimati, which was first aired on Doordarshan in 1994, is all set to return as Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se on the small screen.

The new season will have Suresh Menon as Dilruba Jarnail Singh Khurana, Barkha Bisht as Prema aka Doll, Sucheta Khanna as Kokila Kulkarni aka Koki and Samir Shah as Keshav Kulkarni aka Keku. Director Rajan Waghdhare, who also directed the previous season took the initiative to bring this second season. While speaking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Rajan said, “Our writer Ashok ji and the two lead actors – Jatin ji and Reema ji – aren’t with us anymore but we have been constantly asked about the show’s return. So I reached out to the producers and came up with the idea to use the original script for the new season with new faces as Shrimaan Shrimati. The show was ahead of its time so we have used the same dialogue as well but with a contemporary touch.” (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Keith Sequeira – TV celebs react to Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise)

He began the shooting of the new season seven months back and has already wrapped up 30-35 episodes. The director further added, “I have been in touch with Rakesh ji and he is excited to see the new season. Jaspal Sandhu, who played Mr Dalal in the original, is returning for the character. It was great fun shooting with him again. We’re trying to bring back as many original cast members as possible.” Oh boy, this is indeed an amazing news for everyone.

The actual show featured Reema Lagoo, Jatin Kanakia, Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles. The story revolved around the concept of ‘love thy neighbour’s wife’. Though & TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! deals with similar premises, the makers have confirmed that this season will stand out. He said, “Many people have tried to replicate our show and all of them worked. I don’t think it is a competition as our humour, treatment and characters are different from everyone else’s.”

What do you think about Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se? Share your thoughts in the comments below.