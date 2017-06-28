After a Kabali airplane, Rajinikanth now takes off on a 100 foot tall hot-air balloon with 2.0

It was last year in July, when Kabali, a Rajinikanth starrer rolled out a brilliant marketing strategy. This gansta drama became the first film to have a specially designed plane with Rajinikanth’s image on it, This special plane flew down fans to Chennai to catch FDFS! The strategy was nothing short of brilliant and was truly one of a kind. Till date, this ingenious promotional gimmick is a talking point. But looks like it won’t be the only grand marketing startegy anymore because 2.0, that also happens to star Rajinikanth has come up with the master plan! Also Read: 5 reasons why Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is the next big thing after Baahubali

The makers of 2.0 are all set to launch a 100 foot hot air balloon with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s images of 2.0 imprinted on them. This humongous hot air balloon will travel across the world. In fact it will be flying across the iconic Hollywood landmark in Los Angeles! It was today head of Lyca Producitons – Raju Lingham tweeted saying the test inflation was successful and now they were waiting for weather clearance. This is truly the mother of all promotions! “We plan to take the 100-foot tall hot-air balloon to as many balloon festivals as possible across the world. Since we see our film as a Hollywood production, We plan to tie up the balloon over the Hollywood signnage in Los Angeles,” stated the head of Lyca Productions while speaking with IANS. We can’t wait for the official launch! The makers are clearly pulling all stops to make this a film to remember.

2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran but the story is brand new. The film stars Rajiniaknth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The movie is directed by Shankar, the music is composed by AR Rahman. The makers are gearing up for a grand audio launch in Dubai this Diwali. The trailer reportedly will be out on Rajiniaknth’s birthday i.e. December 12. The film is set to release on Jan 25, 2018.