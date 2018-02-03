After Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt takes up Akshay Kumar’s #PadManChallenge

Akshay Kumar‘s Pad Man is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. Recently, Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inspiration behind the movie, started a #PadManchallenge on social media platforms. The challenge asks one to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people to take up the challenge next. With Arunachalam’s challenge, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte started posting their pictures and created a movement on social media pages. Soon Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan joined it as getting challenged by Twinkle. After this, we see Alia Bhatt has also joined hands to put across the social message, getting challenged by Akshay Kumar.

Alia took Akshay’s challenge and captioned the picture, “Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad 🙂 no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge” Now, let us see who else takes up the challenge. (Also Read: Pad Man song Sayaani:This happy-go-lucky song from Akshay’s film is all about celebrating a girl’s first period)

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad 🙂 no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Not only Aamir and Alia, here are some Bollywood celebrities, who has joined #PadManchallenge. Check out here…

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

Talking about the movie, it is based on the life of Arunachalam, a social activist, who invented the machine for low-cost sanitary pads. Akshay will be seen playing the central role in it who finds a way to make affordable and cheap pads for the women in his village. The film also has Radhika and Sonam in the pivotal roles. The movie is directed by R. Balki. Pad Man is slated for release on February 9, 2018 and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.