After Aamir Khan, now Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan gets leaked and it’s DEADLY!

Aamir Khan won’t be a pleased man! If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan was not at all happy with his look from the sets of Thugs of Hindostan being leaked, and knowing his sense of perfection, we don’t disbelieve those reports. Now he has another reason to worry since the look of his illustrious co-star in the movie, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has also been leaked from the sets. Strangely the pics have been taken in the same angle as that of Aamir’s and calls upon the lax security of the unit there.

But that’s Aamir and the production house’s concern, right? We are more interested in how Amitabh Bachchan is looking so damn deadly in that picture, perhaps playing a pirate lord in the movie. Looking as a cross between Game of Thrones’ Ned Stark and Attila The Hun, Amitabh Bachchan is every bit a toughie we expect him to be, and that black bandana just makes him look more badass. Well, the studios have to look at their security in a more careful manner to prevent more such leaks, because that’s one deadly one!

In comparison, Aamir Khan‘s look, while rough, had a more grounded appearance and looked like a gruff Tyrion Lannister. This is the first time, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are sharing screen, though Big B had done the narration for Aamir’s Oscar nominated Lagaan. Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh also play important roles in the movie.

A few days back, DNA had reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir will have a massive sword fight in the film. “The action sequence being filmed in Mumbai is elaborate. Both, Bachchan and Aamir, are currently preparing for the tough task with the action-director, as both are famous for doing their own stunts. Since the two are known to be perfectionists, the scene is expected to be quite a highlight in this lavish film.”

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor, who previously made Dhoom 3, one of Aamir’s biggest hits. It is said to be India’s first pirate saga, while also being YRF’s biggest movie till date. Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release during Diwali next year.