After Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput to go full monty for Drive?

It seems the latest fad among the boys in Bollywood is to drop the towel and lay it all bare, we definitely mean it literally. Aamir Khan created an uproar few years back when he tried to hide his vanity with just a transistor in P.K.. He had nothing else on his body. Guess he has turned into an inspiration now. Latest to join this fray is Sushant Singh Rajput who will bare it all in his next film called Drive. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput on Raabta being compared to SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera: It is not a cliched reincarnation story)

A source told Bombay Times, “It’s a significant scene that required Sushant to shed his clothes, which he has agreed to. He’s in the best shape, so he’s looking great on screen. It’s his first action film and he’s going all out for it.” Well we don’t deny that he is the best shape right now. He has never looked this good and with that charming face, he can carry off anything on screen. After all, if you are showing off your assets on screen, it should be done tastefully and we believe Sushant can do it perfectly well. So finally, he will get an opportunity to drop the towel for real that he has been holding in a picture clicked by Mario Testino. Check out that image right here…

TOWEL SERIES 136, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @SushantSinghRajput A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on May 3, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Drive was introduced to us by a sexy picture of Sushant with Jacqueline Fernandez, shared by Karan Johar. That had set the tune just right for us and now this piece of info about Sushant’s character has made the film pretty HOT.

Drive is a remake of a Hollywood film by the same name, starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan and is basically about an unnamed stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. However, soon after he becomes attracted to a female neighbor whose husband owes some money to a local gangster, he is drawn deeper into a dangerous underworld.