After Abhishek Bachchan and Gurmeet Choudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill joins JP Dutta’s Paltan

Sometime ago JP Dutta announced his upcoming project called Paltan and it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will be top lining the cast. Yesterday he found his another cast member in actor Gurmeet Choudhary. And now Jimmy Sheirgill is the latest entrant in the cast of Paltan. Announcing his involvement he tweeted, “I have the honour of walking in the footsteps of a real hero. I’m a part of PALTAN.Are You ?”

For the uninitiated, JP Dutta announced the film as he said in a statement, “It’s time to tell a new story, to tell another part of history of our country and salute more real life heroes! I present PALTAN, a film and a subject very close to my heart and I’m extremely excited about it.”

Few days later Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce his involvement in the film as he wrote, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind” Also read: Abhishek Bachchan confirms he is a part of JP Dutta’s Paltan – View tweet

Yesterday Gurmeet Choudhary posted on Instagram, “An army son in real. A brother to my right a brother to my left. Together we stand together we fight!! ” I AM part of the PALTAN. are you? #JPDutta #paltan @nidhiduttaofficial”

I have the honour of walking in the footsteps of a real hero. I’m a part of PALTAN.Are You ? pic.twitter.com/WjaLxIQkRK — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 18, 2017

“An army son in real. A brother to my right a brother to my left. Together we stand together we fight!! ” I AM part of the PALTAN. are you? #JPDutta #paltan @nidhiduttaofficial A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.